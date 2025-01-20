Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Man City boss Guardiola: Any new striker will join as Haaland cover
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford

Cresswell on West Ham's loss to Palace: We’re really disappointed

Zack Oaten
Cresswell on West Ham's loss to Palace: We’re really disappointed with our performance
Cresswell on West Ham's loss to Palace: We’re really disappointed with our performanceAction Plus
West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell has opened up on their 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Saturday’s disappointing home defeat  was the third game under new manager Graham Potter who has had a mixed start to life with the Hammers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cresswell told the club's website: “We’re really disappointed with how the result’s gone, and with our performance. The first goal in particular was disappointing to concede. Palace have been on a good run of form of late, and though it was sloppy from us, he (Mateta) took it well. 

“It’s not an excuse but we’ve got a lot of key players out at the minute, and we all know as a collective that there’s a lot of work to do. It’s a disappointing day, but we’ll get back to the training ground ready to go again, looking forward to the next game. 

“We know there’s a lot of work to do, and ultimately the new managers come in for a reason. We’ve not been good enough as players, but we have to stick together and go again. 

“Since he (Potter) has come in, there’s been a really good buzz around the training ground. Everyone’s positive and ready to learn. 

“We’ve got to stick together through the hard times and stay positive. We’ve got lots of games left, we’ve got plenty to play for, and I’m sure the future will get better.”

Mentions
Cresswell AaronCrystal PalaceWest HamPremier League
Related Articles
Nketiah pleased with impact in Palace win at West Ham
Crystal Palace boss Glasner happy with 2-goal Mateta for victory at West Ham
Crystal Palace boss Glasner pleased with victory at West Ham