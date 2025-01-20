Cresswell on West Ham's loss to Palace: We’re really disappointed

West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell has opened up on their 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Saturday’s disappointing home defeat was the third game under new manager Graham Potter who has had a mixed start to life with the Hammers.

Cresswell told the club's website: “We’re really disappointed with how the result’s gone, and with our performance. The first goal in particular was disappointing to concede. Palace have been on a good run of form of late, and though it was sloppy from us, he (Mateta) took it well.

“It’s not an excuse but we’ve got a lot of key players out at the minute, and we all know as a collective that there’s a lot of work to do. It’s a disappointing day, but we’ll get back to the training ground ready to go again, looking forward to the next game.

“We know there’s a lot of work to do, and ultimately the new managers come in for a reason. We’ve not been good enough as players, but we have to stick together and go again.

“Since he (Potter) has come in, there’s been a really good buzz around the training ground. Everyone’s positive and ready to learn.

“We’ve got to stick together through the hard times and stay positive. We’ve got lots of games left, we’ve got plenty to play for, and I’m sure the future will get better.”