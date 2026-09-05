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Coventry defender Bobby Thomas insists their season starts now after third defeat

Coventry defender Bobby Thomas insists their season starts now after third defeat
Coventry defender Bobby Thomas insists their season starts now after third defeatČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Mark Cosgrove/News Images

Coventry defender Bobby Thomas has backed his side to finally get their season going after three defeats from their first three games back in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s have had a tough start to live back in the Premier League, facing off against Arsenal and Man City inside their first three games.

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Of course, there was a 1-0 defeat to fellow newly promoted side Hull in between those two games, leaving Coventry bottom of the table.

A single Erling Haaland goal was the difference as Coventry travelled to the Etihad in a performance Coventry can be optimistic about.

Speaking to Premier League productions after the game, Thomas, 25, is looking on the bright side, however, insisting that now is when their season starts.

"It was a positive performance. We have had a tough start, but today was the start of our proper season. The way we set up and went about the game, it is a good start,” he said.

"We knew it would be tricky to create chances, we came here to frustrate and get them on the counter. We did that well, we didn't convert our chances which is the tricky part. Another day, maybe.

"They have loads of players between the lines, they are a good side. You have to respect that, we did and defended properly. But we managed to limit them well.

"We can't come here with the thought we are playing against so and so, we deserve to be here fully and have to grab the chance with both hands. Today we gave a good account of ourselves."

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Premier LeagueCoventryManchester CityBobby Thomas

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