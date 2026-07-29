Coventry chase club record transfer as Frank Lampard demands key arrival

Coventry City are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2001 ahead of the 2025/26 season with Frank Lampard already busy in the summer transfer market.

The former England international was the driving force behind the Sky Blues return to the big time, and he's spent over £40M to bring in Frank Onyeka permanently, alongside deals for Loum Tchaouna and Aurèle Amenda.

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However, as the start of the campaign approaches - with Coventry kicking off the new season away at defending champions Arsenal on August 22 - Lampard wants his No.1 spot confirmed.

Carl Rushworth played all 46 EFL Championship games for Coventry as they sealed the championship title last season and Lampard is pushing to sign him on a full transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion.

All parties are happy for Rushworth to return to Coventry, but Brighton will demand a £22.5M fee, with Rushworth's transfer value rocketing over the last 12 months.

If the England U21 international does arrive for that fee, it will set a new club record, which smashes the £15M they paid for Amenda earlier this summer.

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