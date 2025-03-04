Coventry boss Lampard admits drawing inspiration from Frank and Guardiola
Lampard, speaking with the Athletic, admits he's enjoyed spending time with Brentford manager Thomas Frank.
He said, "I've been to a couple of them (dinner with coaches). It's a really good opportunity to exchange ideas and talk together.
"At one point I visited Thomas Frank in Brentford. He was so open and interesting."
Lampard also said: " A month before the job in Coventry showed up, I went up to Manchester City to hold a meeting with Rodri.
"In this connection, I had the opportunity to talk to Pep Guardiola for 45 minutes. It was fantastic.
"Before I started being a coach, I had a few days at City. I was really on the moon over Guardiola's commitment to everyday life with the players on the coach track.
"That's exactly what I want to be myself."