Coventry boss Lampard admits drawing inspiration from Frank and Guardiola

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has revealed he regularly dines with rival managers and visits clubs to upgrade his skills.

Lampard, speaking with the Athletic, admits he's enjoyed spending time with Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

He said, "I've been to a couple of them (dinner with coaches). It's a really good opportunity to exchange ideas and talk together. 

"At one point I visited Thomas Frank in Brentford. He was so open and interesting."

Lampard also said: " A month before the job in Coventry showed up, I went up to Manchester City to hold a meeting with Rodri. 

"In this connection, I had the opportunity to talk to Pep Guardiola for 45 minutes. It was fantastic.

"Before I started being a coach, I had a few days at City. I was really on the moon over Guardiola's commitment to everyday life with the players on the coach track. 

"That's exactly what I want to be myself."

