Connell aims to create the “best environment” for young players to develop at Bournemouth

Connell aims to create “best environment” for young players to develop at Bournemouth

Bournemouth's development coach Alan Connell wants to build the best possible pathway for youth players at the club.

For clubs such as Bournemouth, it is vital there is a clear pathway for young players to make their way into the first team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Connell opened up on how the path to first team football must be challenging but also clear for young talents.

“We strive to provide the best environment for young players that we can," he said.

“We also want to provide them with big challenges that they have to overcome.

“I’d like to think they’re in an environment that is highly challenging, but we also give them a lot of support.”

Connell admitted that the road to being named in the senior eleven is challenging, but said that many of the club’s young assets have the determination to reach the very top.

“I’ve got some great characters in my squad and they’re all desperate to be elite footballers.

Connell added: “There are so many variables on how far these players can go, I think all young players need opportunities, but our players need to be ready for whatever’s next.

“I’ve got boys in there that really want to have successful careers, and I believe that many of them can.”