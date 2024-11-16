Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Colombia hero Serna tells Villa striker Duran: Don't change
Colombia hero Serna tells Villa striker Duran: Don't change
Former Colombia midfielder Chicho Serna has urged Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran not to change his style.

Duran has drawn criticism for the way he acts when being substituted in games.

But speaking to Caracol Radio's VBar, Serna said: “It seems great to me because that is his essence and he cannot lose it.

“People must understand that we should not have a tape to always give the same answers.

"He is a young player who is already succeeding in England and the best clubs in the world want him, and if he is authentic, even better.”

Premier LeagueDuran JhonAston Villa
