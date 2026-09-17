Clearlake take full control of Chelsea as Boehly, Walter and Goldstein all leave the board

Chelsea ownership has undergone huge changes this week as Clearlake take over the side.

American businessman Boehly, who bought a stake in the London club in 2022, revealed it had been an "honour" to serve as chairman, and thanked "the coaches and players, the talented leadership and staff at Chelsea, and the legions of dedicated fans" as he stepped down from his role this week.

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Boehly, Mark Walter and Jonathan Goldstein have all left the board, but there are “currently no plans to appoint a new Chair following the departure of Boehly” according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs also states that “Chelsea’s strategy and ambition remains to consistently compete in the Champions League and challenge for major trophies” and that manager “Xabi Alonso and the sporting leadership have the full support of Clearlake.”

Since the major takeover in 2022 for around £2.3BN, Chelsea's highest Premier League finish is fourth in 2024-25, with the West London side also winning the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup that season.

There has been no announcement of how much Boehly and Walter have sold their stakes for, but reports over the past month suggested that the pair valued the side at around £5BN.

Chelsea's sporting model will reportedly continue to evolve with a focus on recruiting and developing young talent, despite the side dealing with a nine-month academy transfer/registration ban, imposed by the Premier League in March 2026.

This came after historical breaches of the Premier League’s Youth Development Rules which the club self-reported after receiving new evidence in 2025.