Christopher Nkunku makes Chelsea exit decision amid Bayern Munich interest

Chelsea forward Christophe Nkunku has reportedly informed the club he would like to leave in the summer transfer window with Bayern Munich interested.

The 27-year-old has struggled for consistent minutes under Enzo Maresca this season, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists in his 42 games across all competitions.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to German journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich retain an interest in Nkunku having enquired about his availability in January.

Nkunku has now told Chelsea that he would like to leave in the summer, and it’s understood the club would be willing to let him go.

Bayern are looking for a back-up option to first-choice striker Harry Kane with Nkunku high on their list of players.