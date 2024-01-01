Chelsea youngster admits his future at the club is uncertain

Chelsea new boy Marc Guiu has admitted he does not know if he is staying at the club this term.

The 18-year-old has joined from Barcelona in a surprise deal, but may yet be going out on loan.

Guiu, who is extremely raw but has huge potential, may yet be used as a squad option in the first team.

He told the Daily Mail: “I still don’t know if I will go on loan. I hope to stay, I’m working for it.

“He (head coach Enzo Maresca) told me there was an amazing sporting project full of young talent.

“That he wanted me to be a part of it and that he had a lot of faith in me and my skills and capabilities."