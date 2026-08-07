Chelsea wonderkid Ryan Kavuma-McQueen is reportedly set to complete his loan move to Championship side Portsmouth.

The 17-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best youngsters to come out of Chelsea’s academy in recent years.

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Ryan Kavuma-McQueen made his senior debut for Chelsea FC on 4 April 2026 during their 7-0 FA Cup quarter-final win against Port Vale at Stamford Bridge.

Per The Athletic’s Simon Johnson, the winger has returned from the club’s pre-season tour and will now join Portsmouth on loan.

With no European football of any kind at Stamford Bridge this season, Xabi Alonso and co determined this would be the best move in order for Kavuma-McQueen to earn first-team experience.