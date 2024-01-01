Chelsea U18 coach Sulaiman delighted with 2-goal Cardoso for victory over Newcastle

Chelsea U18 coach Hassan Sulaiman was delighted with Leo Cardoso after their 3-2 win against Newcastle United.

Cardoso scored twice on the day in the Blues win.

The youngster was signed from West Brom and has represented England and Portugal at youth level.

Sulaiman told the club's website: "A massive positive was Leo because he’s struggled with injuries for so long. He’s been back fit, playing well, and he’s managed to score two goals, so it was a real positive for him.

"He’s played well in the last few games and been unfortunate not to score, so on this occasion when he was able to score two, I think that was arguably one of the most positive things for us to take away."