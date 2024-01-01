Tribal Football
Most Read
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
Man Utd captain Fernandes on Man City Amorim rumours: Everyone sees his quality
Van Bronckhorst warns top striker is not for sale as Arsenal and Man City circle

Chelsea U18 coach Sulaiman delighted with 2-goal Cardoso for victory over Newcastle

Chelsea U18 coach Sulaiman delighted with 2-goal Cardoso for victory over Newcastle
Chelsea U18 coach Sulaiman delighted with 2-goal Cardoso for victory over NewcastleAction Plus
Chelsea U18 coach Hassan Sulaiman was delighted with Leo Cardoso after their 3-2 win against Newcastle United.

Cardoso scored twice on the day in the Blues win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The youngster was signed from West Brom and has represented England and Portugal at youth level.

Sulaiman told the club's website: "A massive positive was Leo because he’s struggled with injuries for so long. He’s been back fit, playing well, and he’s managed to score two goals, so it was a real positive for him.

"He’s played well in the last few games and been unfortunate not to score, so on this occasion when he was able to score two, I think that was arguably one of the most positive things for us to take away."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCardoso LeoChelseaNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
CARABAO CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Man City go to Spurs; Preston host Arsenal
Kouossu set to move to Premier League club after leaving West Brom
Vidagany says PSR is destroying football as youth players are often sold reluctantly