Chelsea still eyeing move for West Ham star Kudus

Chelsea are preparing to battle Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of West Ham star Mohammed Kudus.

The Blues have already secured Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and are closing in on deals for Brighton’s Joao Pedro and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Earlier this month, West Ham received a £50 million ($68m) offer for the Ghana international from Spurs.

According to the Daily Mail, the Stamford Bridge giants must offload players before making a move for Kudus, who is available this summer as the Hammers seek funds for their own transfers.

The 24-year-old has an £85 million ($116m) release clause for Premier League clubs, though the Hammers are open to offers and unlikely to demand the full amount upfront.