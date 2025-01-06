Chelsea star Veiga could join Stuttgart this January as transfer interest grows

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga could be in line for a move away from the club.

The Portugal international has not started as many games as he wanted so far this season.

Veiga, who can play in central defense, central midfield, and at left-back, has featured seven times in the Premier League this season.

Per The Mirror, Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart are showing interest in doing a loan deal.

Italian giants Napoli are also serious about bringing him in on a temporary deal.

Veiga has been a regular in the Conference League for Chelsea but knows that coach Enzo Maresca will field stronger teams in the latter stages of that competition.