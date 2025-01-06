Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti plans rotations for Deportiva Minera
Man Utd score late to claim point in four-goal thriller with Liverpool
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call

Chelsea star Veiga could join Stuttgart this January as transfer interest grows

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea star Veiga could join Stuttgart this January as transfer interest grows
Chelsea star Veiga could join Stuttgart this January as transfer interest growsAction Plus
Chelsea defender Renato Veiga could be in line for a move away from the club.

The Portugal international has not started as many games as he wanted so far this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Veiga, who can play in central defense, central midfield, and at left-back, has featured seven times in the Premier League this season.

Per The Mirror, Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart are showing interest in doing a loan deal.

Italian giants Napoli are also serious about bringing him in on a temporary deal.

Veiga has been a regular in the Conference League for Chelsea but knows that coach Enzo Maresca will field stronger teams in the latter stages of that competition.

Mentions
Premier LeagueVeiga RenatoMaresca EnzoChelseaVfB StuttgartSporting LisbonNapoliFootball TransfersBundesliga
Related Articles
Juventus, Napoli eyeing Chelsea outcast Veiga
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
Napoli, Juventus make AC Milan contact for Tomori, but Prem sale favoured