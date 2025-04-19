Chelsea's three man striker shortlist revealed

Chelsea are will prioritise the signing of a new striker in the upcoming summer transfer window and their three-man shortlist has been revealed.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea are going all out in their pursuit of a new striker in the summer.

The West London club have been linked with some of the biggest names in Europe but have reportedly settled on one of Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, or Hugo Ekiteke.

Delap has scored 12 league goals this season his all-but relegated Ipswich side; Ekitike has netted 14 league goals in the Bundesliga and Sesko has scored 11.

Cole Palmer is Chelsea’s top goal-scorer once again this season despite not scoring in his last 13 games , bagging 14 goals in his 38 across all competitions.