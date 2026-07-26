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Chelsea's Pedro Neto asking price impacted by Bradley Barcola & Yan Diomande

Chelsea's Pedro Neto asking price impacted by Bradley Barcola & Yan Diomande
Chelsea's Pedro Neto asking price impacted by Bradley Barcola & Yan DiomandeREUTERS

Chelsea have reportedly informer Premier League rivals Liverpool and Man City that they won't be letting Pedro Neto leave on the cheap.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, with the arrival of Morgan Rogers and uncertainty surrounding Xabi Alonso’s tactics making it hard to see where he fits in.

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It’s also been reported that Neto would like to be playing Champions League football next season, and that Liverpool and Enzo Maresca’s Man City are interested in obliging.

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea aren’t under any immediate pressure to sell the Portugal international, but don’t see him as one of their ‘untouchables.’ 

Chelsea’s stance comes at a time when top wingers are in high demand across Europe, with the likes of Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola likely to fetch £100m+ fees.

While Neto wouldn’t fetch such a price, Chelsea are expected to demand a high fee for a winger with years of Premier League experience.

It is as yet unknown just what Chelsea’s asking price is.

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Premier LeaguePedro NetoBradley BarcolaYan DiomandeChelseaLiverpoolManchester CityFootball transfers