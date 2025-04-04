Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Chelsea monitoring Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jamie Gittens
Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Gittens ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to David Ornstein at The Athletic, the 20-year-old is one of several wingers Chelsea are taking a close look at.

Gittens started the season with a bang but has fallen off somewhat, failing to register a goal contribution in 16 games across all competitions.

Despite his drop-off in form, it’s understood that Chelsea believe he has significant potential and could develop into a top-class winger.

Chelsea are sweating over the future of Mykhaylo Mudryk, who was banned for testing positive for a banned substance in a recent drug test.

