Chelsea join race for Brighton ace Joao Pedro
Chelsea have reportedly added Brighton ace Joao Pedro to their lengthy shortlist of potential forward signings in the summer transfer window.
Per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have identified Pedro, 23, as a key target as they seek to bring more attacking options to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea have been on the lookout for a striker and a left-winger since the end of 2024-25 and could now be set to splash £70 million on the Brazilian.
Pedro is expected to leave Brighton after a couple of impressive seasons at the club, in which he scored 30 goals and provided ten assists in 70 games across all competitions.
A deal won’t be simple, however. Newcastle are also understood to be highly interested in Pedro having nearly signed him from Watford before he ultimately headed to the South Coast.