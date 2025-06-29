Tribal Football
Chelsea in talks with Mayor of London over new stadium

Chelsea are hoping to move forward with their ambitious plans for a new stadium after holding crucial talks with the Mayor of London.

The West London club were recently urged by Mayor Sadiq Khan to get in contact with his office in order to hold talks regarding their new stadium project.

Now, according to The Telegraph, those talks have taken place as they decide whether to redevelop Stamford Bridge or build a new stadium entirely.

Earl’s Court has long been mooted as a potential space for a new Chelsea stadium although nothing concrete has happened as of yet.

Khan himself admitted that he believes Chelsea have outgrown their 40,341 seater stadium having won five Premier League titles alongside two Champions Leagues.

