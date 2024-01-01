Chelsea hero Cole: They now look like club going in right direction

Chelsea hero Joe Cole feels they're now turning the corner after victory at West Ham.

The Blues won 3-0, with Nicolas Jackson scoring twice and Cole Palmer also finding the net.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole said: "They were dominant, they were strong, they were positive. They looked sharp, they looked organised. West Ham couldn't lay a glove on them. It was a real strong showing.

"This could be the first time we've seen a real glimpse of what this new Chelsea team is capable of.

"That's what the Chelsea fans want to see - three away games on the trot. They look like a club moving in the right direction. I've not seen Chelsea fans as happy as that for a while."