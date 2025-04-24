Tribal Football
Chelsea hero Ba: Palmer learning that football can be tough

Paul Vegas
Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba believes Cole Palmer is experiencing a typical young player's slump.

Palmer, on 14 goals this season, hasn't scored in his last 16 appearances.

Ba told The Sun: "Competition is good for everyone.

"It worked for me, and I think (Lionel) Messi wouldn’t have been the player he is today without the competition from Cristiano (Ronaldo), and vice versa. So, I will never shy away from saying competition is healthy.

"Someone like Cole Palmer doesn’t have much experience in football, or even in life. Football is life, and there will be tough days. 

"But if you have an experienced figure to lean on, you can get through the storm.

"Palmer is in a rough patch, and although he is managing with his personality and continuing to perform, something is missing.

"He could benefit immensely from having someone who has been in that situation before to guide him."

