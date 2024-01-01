Chelsea goalscorer Palmer: We're happy; Jackson a top player

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer was delighted with their 3-0 win at West Ham in Saturday's early kickoff.

Palmer struck in the victory, with Nicolas Jackson scoring twice.

"A tough place to come and a good three points, we are happy," he later said.

"Everybody knows he (Jackson) is a top player - he needs to keep going. The Chelsea fans and players rate him highly - we know what he is capable of.

"There will always be noise, we try to block it out and listen to the manager. We have a good manager and it can only help us to get better."