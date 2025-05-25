Tribal Football
Chelsea goalkeeper Merrick pens new contract

Chelsea goalkeeper Max Merrick has signed a new deal to 2028.

Merrick has been a regular with the U21 team this season and also was capped by England U20 for the first time in October.

The keeper also sat on the bench for Chelsea in Europa Conference League ties against  Noah and Astana. 

Merrick moved to Hampton & Richmond on-loan in January for his first experience of senior football.

He made 19 appearances in the National League South this season.

