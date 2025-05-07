Chelsea doubts over Jorrel Hato move emerge

Chelsea are reportedly starting to have doubts about whether they should sign Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato this summer.

It’s understood Ajax are willing to sell the 19-year-old this summer should they receive a significant offer.

Several Premier League sides are interested in signing Hato but Chelsea have been the most active in their pursuit.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are big fans of the Dutchman but are prioritising a move for Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen.

The report adds that the West Londoners took note of Hato’s costly mistakes in Ajax’s surprise 4-0 defeat to Utrecht earlier in the season.

Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in Hato, who has made over 100 appearances for Ajax after breaking into the first team back in 2022.