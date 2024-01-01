Chelsea defender Fofana: Enzo? It is finished

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has come out in defense of his teammate Enzo Fernandez.

Fofana had accused Fernandez of “uninhibited racism” after the latter posted a video of himself singing a controversial song about the French national team players.

However, the two have since spoken, while Fernandez has apologized publicly and privately.

“I trust him because I know him," Fofana told British journalists during their preseason tour of the United States.

"I know he is not racist. The act... I felt a little bit upset. But now, it is done. It is finished.

"I hope this has educated him a bit, because for sure, it is a different culture. We need to educate about this because cultures are different, a lot of countries."