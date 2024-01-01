Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Chelsea defender Colwill counting on Bayern Munich offer

Chelsea defender Colwill counting on Bayern Munich offer
Chelsea defender Colwill counting on Bayern Munich offer
Chelsea defender Colwill counting on Bayern Munich offerAction Plus
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill may be willing to leave the club this summer.

The Premier League giants are in the process of revamping their squad for the coming campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Colwill is not a player they are eager to sell, Bayern Munich are keen to do a deal.

Per Sky Sports Germany?, Colwill is willing to move to the Bundesliga club if the deal is right.

His preference is to remain at his boyhood club, but he may feel that he is not as wanted by the Blues.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is an admirer of Colwill and wants to bring him to Germany.

Mentions
Premier LeagueColwill LeviBayern MunichChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea make fresh Colwill call
Chelsea ponder Colwill sale
Chelsea defender Colwill makes swift Bayern Munich decision