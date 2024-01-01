Chelsea defender Colwill counting on Bayern Munich offer

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill may be willing to leave the club this summer.

The Premier League giants are in the process of revamping their squad for the coming campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Colwill is not a player they are eager to sell, Bayern Munich are keen to do a deal.

Per Sky Sports Germany?, Colwill is willing to move to the Bundesliga club if the deal is right.

His preference is to remain at his boyhood club, but he may feel that he is not as wanted by the Blues.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is an admirer of Colwill and wants to bring him to Germany.