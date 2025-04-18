Chelsea captain James: That wasn't progress - it was a step back

Chelsea captain Reece James rapped his teammates after their defeat at home to Legia Warsaw.

Though Legia won 2-1 on the night, Chelsea reached the Europa Conference League semifinals 4-2 on aggregate.

Afterwards, James branded their performance as "poor" and also stated: "We had a 3-0 lead, maybe that played a part in taking our foot off the gas.

"We are making progress but that was not progress. If anything it was a step back.

"Maybe we disrespected the competition. If you don't prepare right, you will pay.

"It's going to affect the mindset. It's going to be in the back of people's heads. I understand the frustration. Fans come to see excitement, we were frustrating to watch."