Tribal Football
Most Read
Van der Vaart on Real Madrid defender Rudiger: A bit of an idiot!
Van Dijk's wages revealed: He is now the third-highest paid player in the Premier League
UEFA Europa League: Man United to face Athletic Club, Spurs get Bodo/Glimt
Lewis-Skelly joins Fabregas and Meyer in Champions League elite ranks

Chelsea captain James: That wasn't progress - it was a step back

Paul Vegas
Chelsea captain James: That wasn't progress - it was a step back
Chelsea captain James: That wasn't progress - it was a step backČTK / AP / Paul Terry
Chelsea captain Reece James rapped his teammates after their defeat at home to Legia Warsaw.

Though Legia won 2-1 on the night, Chelsea reached the Europa Conference League semifinals 4-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, James branded their performance as "poor" and also stated: "We had a 3-0 lead, maybe that played a part in taking our foot off the gas.  

"We are making progress but that was not progress. If anything it was a step back.

"Maybe we disrespected the competition. If you don't prepare right, you will pay.

"It's going to affect the mindset. It's going to be in the back of people's heads. I understand the frustration. Fans come to see excitement, we were frustrating to watch."

Mentions
Premier LeagueJames ReeceChelseaLegia
Related Articles
Chelsea goalscorer Cucurella: No excuses for Legia Warsaw defeat
Maresca urges calm as Chelsea fall at home to Legia Warsaw
Maresca talks George, Nkunku after Chelsea win at Legia Warsaw