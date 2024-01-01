Chelsea captain James suffers recovery setback

Chelsea club captain Reece James' return to playing football is not any nearer.

The right-back has been absent so far this season for Enzo Maresca’s team.

But The Sun claims that the defender's recovery progress has slowed due to setbacks.

There is a serious concern that the defender's hamstring injury hasn't healed as well as expected.

James does not have a new injury in the area, according to club insiders, but the issue is still worrying.

He has spent months on the sidelines and has been eased back by the club in every possible way.