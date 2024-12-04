Chelsea boss Maresca on Lavia's performances: I know him very well he can do much better

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has called on Romeo Lavia to improve his performances.

The midfielder is one who Maresca sees as part of his first choice lineup, even when all players are fit.

But that does not mean the Italian will tolerate a drop in standards from any player.

"Romeo is doing very, very good with us but because I know him very well, he can do much better," the Chelsea head coach said on Tuesday.

"So I see Romeo at the moment, I'm very happy with Romeo, but Romeo can do better because he is a top player.

"He is 20-years-old and he has to improve many, many things. We are very happy with him but he can improve many things."

He added: "I trust him, for sure. Romeo, he didn't play Leicester away, so two games ago he was on the bench. I say always, because he is on the bench it doesn't mean we are not happy and he is not playing well. It depends on the game-plan."

