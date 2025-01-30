Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Chelsea ask about two Brighton stars ahead of transfer deadline day

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea inquire about 2 Brighton stars ahead of transfer deadline day
Chelsea inquire about 2 Brighton stars ahead of transfer deadline dayTribalfootball
Chelsea have inquired about two Brighton players ahead of the January transfer deadline. 

Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over in 2022, Chelsea has spent over £1BN on new players. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brighton players have been popular targets, with Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, and Moises Caicedo joining Chelsea for a combined £202 million. 

Chelsea also hired and later sacked former Brighton head coach Graham Potter. 

The Blues are now interested in Carlos Baleba and Georginio Rutter, per The Mail. 

Baleba has impressed as a midfield anchor, filling the role left by Caicedo when he left the club.

Mentions
Baleba CarlosChelseaBrightonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham boss Potter: Signing a player is easy, there are so many agents pushing players
Slavia Prague chief reveals Liverpool, Chelsea push for Diouf
Botafogo striker Igor Jesus declines move to Forest as Arsenal and Chelsea join race