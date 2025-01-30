Chelsea ask about two Brighton stars ahead of transfer deadline day

Chelsea inquire about 2 Brighton stars ahead of transfer deadline day

Chelsea have inquired about two Brighton players ahead of the January transfer deadline.

Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over in 2022, Chelsea has spent over £1BN on new players.

Brighton players have been popular targets, with Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, and Moises Caicedo joining Chelsea for a combined £202 million.

Chelsea also hired and later sacked former Brighton head coach Graham Potter.

The Blues are now interested in Carlos Baleba and Georginio Rutter, per The Mail.

Baleba has impressed as a midfield anchor, filling the role left by Caicedo when he left the club.