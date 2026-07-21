Chelsea have reportedlly added former Man City defender John Stones to their shortlist.

The 32-year-old is a free agent having left Man City earlier this summer, ending his trophy laden 10-year spell at the club.

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Stones’ 2025-26 season was stop and start at best, making just 18 appearances across all competitions due to several fitness issues.

Despite that, he was a regular for England and Thomas Tuchel throughout the World Cup, featuring in five of their eight games.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have now added Stones to their defensive shortlist and are seriously considering signing the centre back.

This, alongside the failed move for Granit Xhaka, marks a clear shift in transfer policy by the club as they seek to add more experience and leadership to their young squad.