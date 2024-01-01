Chelsea ace Palmer proud being named PFA's Young Player of the Year: Now for team trophies!

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer is proud being named the PFA's Young Player of the Year.

Palmer was presented with his trophy at last night's gala ceremony.

"It is really special and I just want to say thank you to all of the players for recognising me," Palmer said.

"I want to win trophies with Chelsea, that is the main thing, and then the individual awards are nice.

"Life is great, I can’t complain.

"The whole season was a great season personally and hopefully, we can kick on this season.

"Everyone is excited. The squad is full of young players, we have a great manager and great staff so hopefully, we can have a good season."