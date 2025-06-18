Chelsea ace Mykhaylo Mudryk faces lengthy ban after FA doping charge

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has finally been charged with doping offences by the FA and could be banned from playing for a lengthy period.

The 24-year-old has been out of action since last December after being provisionally suspended for testing positive for a banned substance in a drugs test.

Six months later, the Telegraph are now reporting that Mudryk could be slapped with a massive four-year ban after being charged by the FA.

A spokesperson told The Telegraph: "We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Mudryk has fervently denied "knowingly use any banned substances or broke any rules", and has employed the same legal team Paul Pogba used then he picked up a similar ban.