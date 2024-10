Cameroon coach Marc Brys admits Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba has collected a knock.

Baleba was taken off during the 4-1 win against Kenya.

Advertisement Advertisement

Brys said after the AFCON qualifying win: “He was lightly injured so we want to have him for the next game.

“That is why I took him out.”

Brys also confirmed Baleba knew at half-time that he would be replaced 15 minutes into the the second period.