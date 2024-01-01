Calvert-Lewin convinced Everton now "turning corner"

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is convinced the only way is up for the Toffees.

Calvert-Lewin believes the Blues are now turning the corner.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think we've definitely turned a corner from the past three games," Calvert-Lewin told evertontv. "We've picked up points in the last three games and that's the positive.

"I think on the ball maybe we can be a little bit better; a bit more decisive in the final third and I think that's the next thing, the next stage."

The striker also said: "Physically, mentally I feel very good. I'm in great shape and I back myself to keep putting in good performances and keep scoring more goals.

"I'm happy with where I'm at at the moment. Like any centre-forward I want to be in the back of the net regularly, so that's on the agenda."