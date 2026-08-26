Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United suffer major blow as Amad Diallo faces six-week injury layoff

Arteta wants one assurance before Julian Alvarez makes Arsenal move this summer

Martinelli upset with the way he has been treated by Arteta as he leaves Arsenal

Man Utd not budging on price limit for Barcelona defender Balde

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Nordic nations release joint statement to admit lost confidence in Infantino and FIFA

Transfer News LIVE: RB Leipzig loan in Nkunku, Man Utd announce Baleba signing

Super Lig Weekly: Osimhen and Greenwood at the double as scintillating Salah shines

Brighton set negative net spend record after Baleba sale

Brighton manager Faban Hurzeler.
Brighton manager Faban Hurzeler.Profimedia

Brighton & Hove Albion have landed a major financial boost following Carlos Baleba's £70M transfer move to Manchester United.

The Cameroon international has finally completed his prolonged move to Old Trafford following weeks of exit talks between the two Premier League clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After three seasons and over 100 Seagulls appearances, Baleba penned an emotional goodbye to Brighton fans, as he joins Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos as new midfield arrivals in Manchester.

The deal gives Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler money to spend in the final days over the transfer window after the sixth first team exit this summer.

Jan Paul van Hecke's £52M move to Tottenham was the other eye-catching exit alongside departures for Carl Rushworth and Danny Welbeck.

Crucially, the call to sell Baleba also brings Brighton to a negative net spend on transfer fees for the first time since being promoted to the Premier League in 2017.

The latest figures reflect £790M spent on new players in that period, but with £813.1M brought in by sales.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCarlos BalebaBrighton

Related Articles

Baleba pens emotional farewell to Brighton after Man United move

Brighton reach verbal agreement to sign Young Boys defender Hadjam

EXCLUSIVE: 'Top-class performance' - Hackett reviews the EPL referees after opening weekend