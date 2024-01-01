Brighton defender Van Hecke: Hurzeler building on De Zerbi work

Tribal Football
Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke says manager Fabian Hurzeler has built on the work of predecessor Roberto de Zerbi.

Hurzeler has made an instant impact at Brighton since his appointment.

Van Hecke said, "You could see it's not totally opposite from what we have been playing.

"But I think it’s more dynamic, it's really counter-pressing, lose the ball, all compact, close to the ball.

"And you need to run. You need to have the energy to play for him. I think it's good.

"We have the players to do that. It’s a good combination. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."  

