Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Antony wants to play, but...
Riquelme says he was close to signing for Man Utd
Real Madrid president Florentino planning triple Premier League raid in 2025

Brighton boss Hurzeler says Ferguson has nothing to prove this week in Wolves clash

Hurzeler says Ferguson has nothing to prove this week in Wolves clash
Hurzeler says Ferguson has nothing to prove this week in Wolves clashAction Plus
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler states that teenager Evan Ferguson has nothing to prove this week.

The young forward was on the bench for their draw against Ipswich Town in the Premier League at the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While he did come on in the 0-0 draw, he is likely to start against Wolves in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

The Seagulls boss said of Ferguson: "He doesn't have to show me what he can do because I know what his potential is. 

“I saw a lot of games of his already in the past when he played for Brighton.

"He's a great finisher in the box. He has the whole package for a striker."

Hurzeler added: "It's important that he integrates in our style of play, that he follows our principles. That's the most important thing for me.

"He should do his work on the pitch in possession, out of possession. He should help the team and then he will have a great impact on our game for sure."

Mentions
Premier LeagueFerguson EvanWolvesBrighton
Related Articles
Walton says new Ipswich deal was a no brainer after back-to-back promotions
Rutter happy after "warm welcome" on Brighton debut
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer