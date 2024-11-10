Tribal Football
Brighton boss Hurzeler: O'Riley always showed right attitude
Brighton boss Hurzeler: O'Riley always showed right attitude
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler praised Matt O'Riley after he scored in victory over Manchester City.

It was the midfielder's first appearance since suffering an ankle injury in August.

Hurzeler said, "Part of the story is also how he has worked prior to his comeback and how he has handled his mentality and attitude during his rehabilitation.

"Because most players would keep their heads down and be negative, but it has been the exact opposite.

"He said: 'I will come back faster and I will work harder than everyone else.' He was very positive and I was happy that he got what he deserved."

