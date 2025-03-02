Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Curva Sud announce AC Milan protest against Lazio; slams "invisible" Cardinale
Valencia coach Corberan convinced of result at Osasuna
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players

Brighton boss Hurzeler: England recall could happen for Welbeck

Paul Vegas
Brighton boss Hurzeler: England recall could happen for Welbeck
Brighton boss Hurzeler: England recall could happen for WelbeckAction Plus
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler can see Danny Welbeck earning an England recall.

The veteran was Brighton's matchwinner in their fifth round FA Cup win against Newcastle on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"You have a good coach, Thomas Tuchel, so he will make the decision," said Hurzeler afterwards.

"It might be possible but it is not my decision. The only thing I can say is I am happy to work with him, he is a great leader, great role model and a great player.

"In the end, the goal for sure gives us the win but in general he worked hard when he comes into the match."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWelbeck DannyBrighton
Related Articles
Welbeck delighted proving Brighton matchwinner against Newcastle
Brighton boss Hurzeler highlights team spirit for FA Cup win against Newcastle
Brighton edge Newcastle in FA Cup with extra-time winner