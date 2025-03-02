Brighton boss Hurzeler: England recall could happen for Welbeck

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler can see Danny Welbeck earning an England recall.

The veteran was Brighton's matchwinner in their fifth round FA Cup win against Newcastle on Sunday.

"You have a good coach, Thomas Tuchel, so he will make the decision," said Hurzeler afterwards.

"It might be possible but it is not my decision. The only thing I can say is I am happy to work with him, he is a great leader, great role model and a great player.

"In the end, the goal for sure gives us the win but in general he worked hard when he comes into the match."