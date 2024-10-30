Brentford winger Damsgaard admits suffering from rheumatoid arthritis
Brentford winger Mikkel Damsgaard admits he's taking medication for rheumatoid arthritis.
Damsgaard has shaken off his injuries and is impressing for the Bees this season.
He told Bold: "I still take the medicine.
"Rheumatoid arthritis can come and go, and you don't want to risk anything.
"I stopped at one point last year and my knee raised a little.
"We are not sure that it has anything to do with it, but I am just running on the medicine now to remove the risk that something could happen."
Damsgaard also said: "I was struggling with some problems, and I talked to the physiotherapist that it was best to 'offload' the knee, and instead I had a week and a half in the strength room to see if we could get it under control."