Brentford signing Meghoma says Frank's youth philosophy convinced him to join

Brentford defender Jayden Meghoma hopes his move to the club will push his career forward.

The 18-year-old left Southampton for the Bees on deadline day in an initial £5M transfer.

The England youth international did train with the Saints’ senior squad last term and played four times in cup competitions.

He told Brentford club media: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s an amazing feeling. Thomas Frank was a big factor in me coming here. He really sold the project to me.

“He told me I would play here and really further my development. I’m really excited to get started.

“The way he (Frank) is with young players sold Brentford to me. I’ve been made to feel welcome.”