Brentford boss Frank "very happy" after victory over Palace

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was delighted with their 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoan Wissa scored for the Bees, with Ethan Pinnock also putting through his own net.

Frank later said, "Very, very happy, it's remarkable the feeling you feel after a win. One of the reasons why I'm very happy is it's the opening game of the season. Crystal Palace are a very good team and are very difficult to play against. It was an even game that we just edged. We really worked hard in the tough moments.

"I think we showed in the first two seasons that we had the skillset to hold on to a game and get over the line. We struggled last season. In the second part of the first half, we were better.

"Ivan (Toney) is a very important player and a very good player. We spoke about it last year when people were asking if we needed another offensive player. I knew we had players who could make the difference with Bryan and Wissa."