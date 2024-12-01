Tribal Football
Brentford boss Frank: Damsgaard ties our game together

Brentford boss Frank: Damsgaard ties our game together
Brentford boss Thomas Frank sung the praises of Mikkel Damsgaard after victory over Leicester City.

The Denmark winger impressed in Saturday's 4-1 win.

Frank told Viaplay: "He just got better and better.

"Today he was fantastic in every way possible.

"He had another performance and also did an assist. He ties our team and games together amazingly. It's cool to see."

 

