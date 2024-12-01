Brentford boss Frank: Damsgaard ties our game together

Brentford boss Thomas Frank sung the praises of Mikkel Damsgaard after victory over Leicester City.

The Denmark winger impressed in Saturday's 4-1 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frank told Viaplay: "He just got better and better.

"Today he was fantastic in every way possible.

"He had another performance and also did an assist. He ties our team and games together amazingly. It's cool to see."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play