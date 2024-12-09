Branthwaite on Everton journey: I just need to keep learning and progressing

Branthwaite on Everton journey: I just need to keep learning and keep progressing

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has opened up about his journey with the club and how he is constantly learning under manager Sean Dyche.

A long-term groin injury meant he missed out on the start of the season but as he returns to action the young defender spoke of how he wants to make a big impact this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Players in the Premier League, they’re so difficult to mark and to play against one against one,” said Branthwaite. “I think you’ve just got to have belief in yourself that you can deal with it.

“But there’s been cases last season, as well, when I’ve maybe misjudged it and they’ve got past me, so it’s still just about learning. I’ve had only one full season in the league, so I’m still developing a lot, but it’s just about giving yourself the best possible chance to win those duels.

“I think probably last season, I worked a lot on the physical side of the game, and I think that was something which, before I went on loan, I needed to work on a bit.”

Last season’s performances saw the 22-year-old linked with a move to several clubs including Manchester United as he scooped Everton’s Players’ Player and Young Player of the Season awards as well as his first cap for England.

“I think last season, it was a massive step in the right direction for me,” he told the club's website. “I was on loan the season before and then to come back into the Premier League, I probably didn’t expect to play the games I did.

“It was definitely a big, big step for me to be playing more than 30 games. But it gives you that self-confidence, as well, to know I’m good enough to be here, so I just need to keep learning and keep progressing. I think, on a personal level, that’s what it’s about – developing as a player and to keep learning.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play