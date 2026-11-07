Bradley Barcola admits Liverpool fans 'haven't seen the best version of me'

Bradley Barcola has admitted that Liverpool fans 'haven't seen the best version of me' as his stuttering start at the club continues.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported package that could reach £123 million with performance-based add-ons.

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Barcola is yet to justify that fee, however, with three goals in 13 games across all competitions, none of which have come in the Premier League.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Barcola is under no illusions that his start hasn’t been what the fans expected.

"No, I don't think I'm at my best yet," he said.

"You still haven't seen the best version of me. On top of that, we're working with my team-mates so that they can make the most of my strengths."

"So yes, I think once we really develop that understanding, things will get much better," Barcola continued.

"And I think things are improving all the time. People are beginning to understand my style of play much better. I think it's going much better."