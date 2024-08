Bournemouth splashing record money for Porto striker Evanilson

Bournemouth are splashing out big for Porto striker Evanilson.

After selling Dominic Solanke to Tottenham for £65m, the Cherries will use the cash raised to fund a deal for Brazilian Evanilson.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Sports says Bournemouth will seek to do business for around £40m - a club record.

Evanilson, 24, has been with Porto since 2020, and he has 60 goals in 154 games for the Portuguese club.

Evanilson's contract with Porto runs until the summer of 2027.