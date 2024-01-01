Bournemouth hero Cook: Only one reason why Solanke not at Euros

Former Bournemouth defender Steve Cook says Dominic Solanke would be in England's Euros squad if he was playing for a bigger club.

Bournemouth have just seen Lloyd Kelly leave for Newcastle United.

QPR veteran Cook told BBC Solent: “I think it gives him a better opportunity.

“Unfortunately, and it should never be the way, but I felt that’s why Dom didn’t get called up to the Euros. I think there was only one reason why Dom didn’t get called up to the Euros and that’s because he’s at Bournemouth, which I think is totally wrong.

“Lloyd might look at that, because there’s no way Dom should’ve missed out on an England call-up, definitely not.

“Lloyd definitely has got aspirations of playing for England and if I’m him and I’m seeing Dom not be called up at Bournemouth, sometimes you have to look at the bigger picture.

“I think that will have a consideration for him. I think he’s got the talent to play for England.

“He obviously needs to keep himself fit, improve, play week in, week out in one position, nail down that spot and continue to grow.”