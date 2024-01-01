Newcastle signing Kelly appreciates Woodgate praise

Tribal Football
Newcastle United signing Lloyd Kelly appreciates the praise he's received from Jonathan Woodgate.

The former Newcastle defender has described the former Bournemouth stopper as a "Rolls-Royce".

Kelly responded, saying:  "I'll take those compliments, for sure! I think the way I view myself is someone who's calm, composed, wants to play with the ball, wants the ball. But at the same time, I think my defensive qualities come to light throughout the games. I enjoy that one-v-one defending.

"I think there's a bit of a balance there of being able to defend and of course, be comfortable with the ball. I want to be able to step out and play and kind of show what I can do with the ball as well. So I think there’s a balance there.

"Maybe in the last year or so watching Newcastle games, you see a team that want to be progressive. They want to be on the front foot. So I think it kind of it suits my style."

On his versatility, Kelly also told NUTV: "I think it's massive. Over the years, I think you’ve seen it in big clubs throughout the Premier League, managers changing that style of that left-back role in being kind of an up-and-down attacking full-back. It’s starting to change a little bit, where managers will be playing centre-halves in that left-back role.

"So I think being able to play those two roles definitely helps my game for sure.

"And being able to understand those two positions as well. I think when I do play centre-half, I kind of already know what the left back wants. And then vice versa." 

