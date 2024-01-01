Newcastle signing Kelly appreciates Woodgate praise

Newcastle United signing Lloyd Kelly appreciates the praise he's received from Jonathan Woodgate.

The former Newcastle defender has described the former Bournemouth stopper as a "Rolls-Royce".

Kelly responded, saying: "I'll take those compliments, for sure! I think the way I view myself is someone who's calm, composed, wants to play with the ball, wants the ball. But at the same time, I think my defensive qualities come to light throughout the games. I enjoy that one-v-one defending.

"I think there's a bit of a balance there of being able to defend and of course, be comfortable with the ball. I want to be able to step out and play and kind of show what I can do with the ball as well. So I think there’s a balance there.

"Maybe in the last year or so watching Newcastle games, you see a team that want to be progressive. They want to be on the front foot. So I think it kind of it suits my style."

On his versatility, Kelly also told NUTV: "I think it's massive. Over the years, I think you’ve seen it in big clubs throughout the Premier League, managers changing that style of that left-back role in being kind of an up-and-down attacking full-back. It’s starting to change a little bit, where managers will be playing centre-halves in that left-back role.

"So I think being able to play those two roles definitely helps my game for sure.

"And being able to understand those two positions as well. I think when I do play centre-half, I kind of already know what the left back wants. And then vice versa."