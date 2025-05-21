Bournemouth boss Iraola admits Man City intensity too much to handle

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits they struggled with Manchester City's "intensity" for Tuesday night's defeat.

City won 3-1, with Omar Marmoush, Bernardo Silva and Nico Gonzalez scoring the hosts before Daniel Jebbison scored a consolation for the Cherries. Mateo Kovacic was sent off for City in the second-half before Lewis Cook saw red for the visitors minutes later.

Iraola told the Daily Echo afterwards: “I think especially the beginning of the game, you could see straight away they started with a lot of intensity.

“The goal they scored is one of the probably best goals of the season from Marmoush. And it has cost us some minutes to try to level the game, I think until the second half.

“Second half, I think we played better. We've had more of the ball, we have arrived in better situations, but we were already 2-0 down."

Evanilson post could've changed things

Iraola rued Evanilson hitting post after City first went ahead.

He said, “I think there have been probably two key moments that you need in these stadiums against this opposition, in this kind of nights to go to your side, the post of Evanilson, to make it 1-1 and put them under pressure.

“And also the second red card because when we had a kind of a good situation again with time to play against 10 players, straight away we go 10 against 10 and then everything goes even again.”