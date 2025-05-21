De Bruyne happy marking final Man City home game with victory

Kevin de Bruyne thanked Manchester City's fans for their emotional farewell during Tuesday night's win against Bournemouth.

The match marked De Bruyne's final home game as a City player as he prepares to leave this summer after over a decade with the club.

De Bruyne, after the 3-1 win, said: “I would say a bit all over the place. It was amazing. I think I’ve seen a full stadium, everybody staying here to say goodbye.

“So I think that says it all about the appreciation that the fans have for me. I don’t really know how to explain the emotions but it was absolutely wonderful.

“They (my kids) did really well, I’m actually quite surprised because I don’t know what they all think in their head, but to have a full stadium around you with all the lights and everything, they handled it really well.

“It’s not easy for them to even do a video like that. I’m proud of them because it’s not easy for them with everything they’ve been through.

“But like I said, they’ve handled it really well and I’m a proud dad at that time.”